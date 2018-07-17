Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 12:22:53 -0500') }} football Edit

A look at 20 Alabama targets in 2020

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 14-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com

2019 recruiting:

Offensive breakdown

Defensive breakdown

Recruiting Q&A

Ptojlx0dvim6qfay9ybr
Five-star LB Justin Flowe visited Alabama in June.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Alabama is off to a hot star in 2020 with five commitments (No.3 overall class). All five of Alabama's commitments rank as four-stars. Who are some of the Crimson Tide's top targets in next year's class? Take a look at the elite players receiving heavy interest from the defending national champions.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}