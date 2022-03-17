A look ahead to top recruits visiting Alabama

The University of Alabama has hosted several recruits in 2022. The majority have attended Alabama's Junior Day held January 29 and March 5. Alabama also hosted several in-state recruits on January 22. A few others have trickled in during the last week. Alabama is currently on spring break, but playing host to top recruits throughout the country will resume next week leading up to the spring game on April 16. There are lot of significant visits happening prior to the A-Day game. Below is an early look at several top recruits who have confirmed plans to visit Tuscaloosa in the upcoming weeks (all prior to April 16).

The top ranked receiver in the country will visit on April 8. It will mark the first visit to Tuscaloosa for the former Oklahoma commitment. Inniss took an unofficial visit to USC last weekend. He told TrojanSports.com the schools he is in most consistent contact includes Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and USC. Inniss is not in any rush to make a decision. He plans to wait until the fall to take official visits with plans to announce a decision during the Early Signing Period or National Signing Day. Alabama will have a few opportunities to host the five-star prior to a commitment. “The receivers that (the Crimson Tide) develop, they put in the NFL and just how they run things, I’m just looking forward to seeing all of it,” Inniss told Rivals about his interest in Alabama. Watch junior season highlights!

Alabama is in the driver's seat for the five-star from the Pacific Northwest. Wayne could become the first recruit from Washington state to sign with Alabama during the Nick Saban era. Wayne camped at Alabama last summer and also visited Tuscaloosa during the fall. He will return with his family for an unofficial visit on April 2. "How do they see me being used," he said when asked what questions he will have for Alabama. "I want to be the one that replaces Will Anderson. I know I can play right away. I want to win a natty (national championship). "I would like to see the dorms and spend more time with some of the players like Will Anderson." Watch junior season highlights!

Downs is set to return to Alabama on April 2. His interest in the Crimson Tide has been very high for a long time. He visited Tuscaloosa for A-Day last year and also participated in the Tide's camp. Nick Saban visited his high school in late January. Several schools are high on his list including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State. His brother, Joshua, is a star wide receiver for the North Carolina Tar Heels. His parents attended N.C. State where his father, Gary, was a standout running back. "I like the winning tradition there," Downs said of Alabama. “The coaches are great, the facilities are top-tier, and I also like the all the other people around the football program, too."

Alabama has high interest in the south Florida product. The Tide will have Williams in town for an unofficial visit on April 2. He is fresh off a trip to USC and will visit Pitt this weekend. He also has visits scheduled to Georgia (March 25) and Texas A&M (April 8). Williams recently named Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M as schools standing out in his recruitment. He visited Florida State a few weekends ago, and also expected to return to Tallahassee for the Seminoles’ spring game. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver hauled in 40 receptions for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He is also a standout basketball player. He plans to wait until December to make a decision. Watch junior season highlights!

Alabama is trending in the right direction for the top recruit in the Prairie State. McVay will take his third trip to Alabama on March 25-26. A few other schools who remain in contention include Auburn, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, USC and Tennessee. "I just feel comfortable there," McVay said after his visit to Tuscaloosa in January. "It felt like home. Alabama feels like East Side (East St. Louis). What stands out to me is that Alabama reminds me of where I come from. It doesn't get much better. "I like the mind-set of the players. It's not an arrogant attitude. It's a confident attitude. We know what we can do. You have a bunch of guys who all have the same mentality and all trying to reach the common goal. Alabama is up there. That's all I can really say. They are definitely up there. I am going to leave it at that.” McVay also has a very good relationship with new offensive line coach Eric Wolford who also recruited him during his time at Kentucky. Watch junior season highlights!

The Crimson Tide will host another top offensive line target next weekend in the Finnish native. Alinen has visited Alabama twice and also slated for an official visit on June 10-12. He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State this past weekend. He is visiting Clemson on Wednesday and Georgia on Thursday. Alinen named Alabama his leader after an unofficial visit in late November. He has since, however, said there is not a leader in his recruitment. Alabama is a top contender and has developed a strong relationship with Coach Wolford. "Everything was awesome," Alinen said after the last visit to Alabama. "The facilities are great and like the style of the campus. They have values and goals that fit for me. I like the place and people as well. It is a great opportunity to succeed." Watch junior season highlights!

Alabama tends to jump on in-state recruits a little later than most. Parker did not receive an offer from Alabama until October. Alabama has been heavily recruiting Parker ever since. He attended Alabama's Junior Day in January and expected to return next week for a multi-day visit. Parker released a top five in February of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Many see Georgia as the leader in his recruitment due to the early attention from the Bulldogs. Alabama can move to a strong position after he returns to Tuscaloosa. "My family loved it," Parker said after visiting Alabama in January. "They know it's a great fit for me. It's a big college campus, but a small town. That's what I like. They liked that all the coaches were showing love and that it was a family vibe. They felt secure with Alabama." Watch junior season highlights!

The best defensive player in college football resides in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Will Anderson led the country in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) during the 2021 season. Anderson returns for his junior campaign this fall for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is pursuing another highly productive defender in Rueben Bain after he recorded 60 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 48.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles during his junior season. Bain visited Alabama for the first time in November. He will return for a short visit with Alabama on Sunday. He will also return to Tuscaloosa on April 2. "That they are a program, and not a football team," Bain said after his fall visit to Alabama. "Whoever comes through will be great. They are consistent every year, and the natty is the standard," Bain said regarding his interest in Alabama after he received the offer. “They have a lot of first, and second round draft picks every year." The other top contenders on his list include Florida, Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. Watch junior season highlights!

Elite underclassmen set to visit

Alabama will see an abundance of top 2024 recruits in Tuscaloosa during the course of the next few weeks. It starts next weekend as Desmond Ricks, the No. 1 cornerback, makes his way to Tuscaloosa. A few others top recruits expected in town next weekend include Kameron Davis, an FSU commitment, who received his offer from Alabama a few weeks ago, and Kamarion Franklin, who received an offer from Alabama last month. "I like the character of the players and the respect they show on the field,” Kameron Davis said when asked what he likes about the University of Alabama.

More big names expected in the coming weeks

Order Andrew Bone's book: ‘The Road to Bama’