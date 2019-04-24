Photo | Getty Images

The NFL Draft is just one day away with the first round set to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. CT. As usual, several former Alabama players are projected to hear their names called over the next few days. Before things get started, here are a few numbers to consider.

1

Since the NFL Draft was established in 1936, only one Alabama player has been selected No. 1 overall. Quarterback Harry Gilmer holds the honor after being selected by the Washington Redskins with the top pick in the 1948 draft. Joe Namath was taken No. 1 overall by the New York Jets in the 1965 AFL Draft but fell to No. 12 overall to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NFL Draft which was held on the same day. This year, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has an outside chance at becoming Alabama’s second No. 1 overall pick. While most project Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to be the first player selected, Williams is a candidate for the honor if the Arizona Cardinals elect to pass on the Heisman Trophy winner.

3

Williams can make history even if he doesn’t go No. 1 overall. The highest an Alabama defensive lineman has ever been picked is at No. 3 as the Buffalo Bills selected Marcel Dareus with the third pick of the 2011 draft. Dareus is tied with running back Trent Richardson as Alabama’s highest-drafted pick in the Nick Saban era. Richardson went No. 3 overall to the Cleveland Browns in 2012. Most mock drafts have Williams going either No. 3 to the New York Jets or No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders. Either way, Alabama’s big man is in line for a hefty payday.

4

Alabama is tied for the SEC record for most players selected in the first round with four — a number the Crimson Tide has reached in each of the past two drafts. In total, Alabama has had four first-round picks on four separate occasions (2018, 2017, 2012 and 2011). LSU (2007) and Auburn (2005) also hold a share of the record. Alabama has a chance of reaching the mark again this year as Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs and Irv Smith Jr. have all landed in the first round in several mock drafts. While Quinnen Williams and Jonah Williams are near locks to go on Day 1, Jacobs and Smith could go in either the first or second rounds.

7

If Jacobs is selected in the first round he will be the first Alabama running back to achieve the feat in seven years. Richardson was the last Crimson Tide back to go in the first round, when the Browns traded four picks to the Minnesota Vikings to move up one spot to take him No. 3 overall in 2012. The year before that, Mark Ingram was selected No. 28 overall by the New Orleans Saints. In total, Alabama has had nine running backs selected in the Saban era — 10 if you count Jalston Fowler, who was drafted as a fullback. Derrick Henry (No. 45 overall to the Tennessee Titans in 2016), T.J. Yeldon (No. 36 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015) and Eddie Lacy (No. 61 overall to the Green Bay Packers in 2013) were second-round selections, while Kenyan Drake (No. 73 overall to the Miami Dolphins in 2016) and Glen Coffee (No. 74 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in 2009) went in the third round.

7

Seven is also the number of consecutive years Alabama has had a defensive back and linebacker both selected in the draft. The two streaks are the longest among all of Alabama’s position groups. The next longest run comes from the offensive line which has had a player taken in the past six drafts. None of the above streaks are in jeopardy this season as defensive backs Deionte Thompson and Saivion Smith, linebackers Mack Wilson and Christian Miller and offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Ross Pierschbacher are all expected to be selected.



10

Speaking of impressive streaks, Alabama has had a first round pick in each of the past 10 drafts. The only time Alabama failed to land a first-round pick under Saban came in 2008, following his first season with the team. Miami holds the record with 14 consecutive years with a first round pick spanning from 1995-2008.

12

Last year, Alabama set the SEC record with 12 players selected, breaking its own previous mark of 10 players in 2017. Texas holds the record with 17 players drafted in 1984. However, that draft included 12 rounds, not the seven used today. Ohio State owns the record in the modern era with 14 players selected in 2004. Alabama will likely fall just short of last year’s mark. The Crimson Tide has 11 players rated inside Pro Football Focus’ top 250, including Quinnen Williams (No. 3), Jonah Williams (No. 4), Josh Jacobs (No. 60), Deionte Thompsons (No. 66), Irv Smith Jr. (No. 84), Mack Wilson (No. 126), Damien Harris (No. 135), Christian Miller (No. 155), Saivion Smith (No. 183), Isaiah Buggs (No. 201) and Ross Pierschbacher (No. 208).

16

The Washington Redskins have been dubbed the “Rollskins” for their recent interest in Alabama players. The Redskins have selected five Crimson Tide players in the past four drafts and currently have seven Alabama players on their roster. However, history says no team loves Alabama more than the Green Bay Packers, who have selected a whopping 16 Crimson Tide players over the years. Last year, the Packers selected punter JK Scott in the fifth round. Green Bay also selected safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (first round, No. 21 overall in 2014) and running back Eddie Lacy (second round, (No. 61 overall in 2013) during the Saban era. The New York Giants and San Fransisco 49ers are tied for second on the list with 15 Alabama selections followed by the Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 14.

26