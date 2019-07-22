It's been a remarkable summer for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting front. The University of Alabama held the No. 1 recruiting spot briefly in the Rivals.com team rankings last week prior to LSU adding a commitment.

It's safe to say there are a few other elite programs who can earn the top ranked class. It will flip flop for the next few months between more than two schools as players announce commitments, players flip to other schools, rankings change, etc. LSU, Alabama and Clemson currently rank as the top three. Only 34 points separate LSU and Clemson. Ohio State is close behind at No. 4.

The University of Alabama has mostly dominated the recruiting landscape in its home state since the arrival of Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. A few top players have gone elsewhere, but the majority of top players have signed with the Crimson Tide.