TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As Tua Tagovailoa continued to duck the media viewing periods of Alabama’s practice this week, the omnipresent question of whether he’ll be able to play in next week’s game against LSU remains. Four out of the nine questions Nick Saban fielded during his Wednesday news conference pertained to Tagovailoa, and that was after the head coach gave an update on his injured quarterback during his opening statement. Glimpses of Tagovailoa have been scarce since the left-hander suffered a high-ankle sprain against Tennessee on Oct. 19. His much-discussed tightrope surgery on his right ankle was performed the day after, giving the quarterback 20 days to return to game shape. Wednesday, Saban said Tagovailoa’s availability for No. 2 Alabama’s matchup against No. 1 LSU on Nov. 9 will be a game-time decision. Until then, expect the head coach to cautiously navigate his responses making sure not to give too much away about the status of his star passer. With that in mind, here’s what the head coach has divulged about the situation this week and what we think it means.



On the outlook for Tagovailoa’s status for next week’s game

Saban: “His rehab is progressing well. He’ll be on the practice field (Wednesday) for the first time and it’ll be a game-time decision based on how he progresses. I don’t think there’s anything else I can really say about that.” What we think it means: While we might get to see Tagovailoa during viewing periods next week, don’t expect Saban to provide a definitive statement on the quarterback before the game. It makes sense for the head coach to keep this one close to the vest — if for no other reason than to keep LSU guessing.

On what Tagovailoa did in practice Wednesday

Saban: "Tua took some snaps today in practice, did a few things on air, was not involved in any team situations. And again, this is going to be a day-by-day, game-day decision. There’s nothing really else that I can say about it. I can tell you that his mentality has been really good in terms of how he’s working, the things that he’s doing and how he’s progressing and his attitude toward trying to get back on the field and trying to progress. So, that’s always a good sign.” What we think it means: The mere fact that Tagovailoa is practicing in any capacity less than two weeks after surgery is pretty encouraging. Earlier in the week, Saban said the team will monitor the quarterback’s mobility before making a decision. Tagovailoa has dealt with this surgery before when he injured his left ankle during last year’s SEC Championship Game, so he knows the necessary steps for recovery. It helps that this year his injured ankle is not his plant foot.

On if he’s optimistic Tagovailoa will be able to play against LSU

Saban: “We’re not making any predictions, so is it fair to question that? We can’t know. I can’t know. I’ve got no crystal ball. I don’t know how he’s going to do in Wednesday’s practice. I don’t know how he’ll he do after that? So, is it fair to say I don’t know? I don’t know. Nobody knows.” What we think it means: Saban doesn’t do predictions or percentages.



On if there’s a percentage he wants Tagovailoa to reach before he can play

Saban: “No, if he can perform to the best of his ability. We’re not going to put him in a situation where he can’t perform. If he can perform, he’ll be able to play. If he can’t perform then he won’t play." What we think it means: See above.

On if there’s a date he needs to make the decision of playing Tagovailoa by

Saban: “No, I don’t really have a date. I have a date that I need to know can the guy play well enough, to perform well enough to help the team have the chance to be successful. Whenever that day comes, that’s when we’ll let you know.” What we think it means: While Saban might not have an exact date in mind, he will need to design his game plan around either Tagovailoa or Mac Jones. We should get a better feel for how things are headed next week.

On what has made him so comfortable using the tightrope procedure with players

Saban: “Well, we have Dr. Andrews, Dr. Cain, that whole medical group in Birmingham is — they’re some of the top people in the country. They have a lot of NFL players that go see them. They’ve got a great rehab center over there. They have Major League Baseball pitchers that come to see them. I mean, they just have a really, really great reputation, and we always allow them to make what they think is the best medical decision for a player and his future. "And we’ve had a lot of success with this surgery in the past. I think maybe Cam Robinson might’ve been one of the first guys to get it, probably, three or four years ago. He had a high-ankle sprain in the Tennessee game and played LSU in two weeks, and he played every play in the game. So, a little different for an offensive lineman as it might be for a skill guy, but it really has enhanced the ability for our guys to come back and they haven’t had any issues or problems in the future. So, it’s amazing to me all the things that they can do in medicine now that I know back when I played, none of these things are available.” What we think it means: Tagovailoa is far from the first Alabama player to undergo the tightrope procedure. Last year, both him and fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts both underwent the surgery. Both players were able to return in within four weeks, while typically a high-ankle sprain would keep a player out six to eight weeks. Robinson, who Saban mentioned in his statement, was able to return in two weeks. Jonah Williams and Ross Pierschbacher also had the procedure done during their time with the Crimson Tide.

On if he was surprised about how quickly players can return after the procedure

Saban: “Yeah, but this is a ligament issue. The two bones, where they come together in their ankle, there’s a ligament that holds them together, and that stretches. So, when you tie it together, the ligament actually has a chance to heal because one of the biggest issues is it’s a rotation injury. So, every time you turn a little bit on your foot, aight, those bones move so it affects healing. So, if you hold the bones together, the healing process is much quicker. So, that’s the way I understand it, and I’m no doctor. But I only know our guys have responded fairly well to the surgery in the past.” What it means: Science.

On how he approaches injured players with NFL futures

Saban: “I wouldn’t care whether a guy was a first-round pick or had no future as a player. I would never put a player at risk if the medical staff and the player himself and everybody involved in the organization didn’t think the guy was capable of going out there and doing his job at a high level. It wouldn’t be creating any value for him and it certainly wouldn’t help us. And we certainly don’t want to put anybody at risk. "This won’t be any different with how we decide whether this guy is capable enough to go out there and play at a high level, and do his job well for his team. I know he’ll want to play, but the big thing that I always ask a player — I tell them, ‘I know you want to play, tell me can you go do your job? Can you move? Can you be effective in what you’re doing. Because if you can’t you’re really not helping yourself and you’re really not helping your team.’ So I always ask the player even after doc says he’s ready to go what they think because I think that means a lot. It means a lot to a player.” What we think it means: Tagovailoa won’t get any special treatment due to the fact he could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Saban also pointed out that the situation will also be up to the quarterback. Even if Tagovailoa is cleared by doctors, he will have to decide whether or not he can perform at the necessary level to help his team.

On how he handles injuries which could be chronic issues

Saban: “I don’t know that that’s the type of injury he has. There’s no history of that in this injury. But I think to get to your point is, look, we’ve had a lot of players around here that have gone on and done extremely well in the NFL and been high draft picks. “But I guess the question would be did they create value for themselves by being great competitors, always making choices and decisions that were best for their team, always making choices and decisions that were best for themselves in terms of what they contribute to creating value to their team. And, you know, people still value guys that always want to make the right decision about what they do.

“I know the 8 years I was in the league people always said the warrior mentality — this guy is really tough, he plays hard, he can play and things don’t bother him, he’s not going to be on the sidelines if he gets a little nicked up or whatever. I’m not saying every player is capable of that and I’m not saying every player is like that. But the question is, what really creates value for you? If you can’t go out there and play with any consistency and you don’t have durability as a player, is that a positive or a negative? “There’s another side of that to look at. Now I don’t really try to promote that with the players, but I’m just saying there’s another side to all this that if you’re capable of playing and you choose not to play, is that a good thing or a bad thing?… Tua has always done everything around here that he can actually do to help the team and he’s always made great choices and decisions. He’s smart. He’s bright. And I don’t think that he would put himself in a position, nor would we want to put him in a position, where what he does moving forward would have any effect on his future. What we think it means: Saban brings up the counterpoint to the argument on whether it’s right to hold Tagovailoa out due to his potential first-round status. While the star quarterback runs the risk of costing himself millions with a potentially serious injury, that’s part of the game. Alabama tries to prepare its players for the NFL, and as Saban points out, part of that is playing with a few knocks. On the same hand, the head coach wants his quarterback to make a responsible decision and has faith that he will do so.



Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.

