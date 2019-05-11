Outlook: Juwan Gary comes to Alabama as the highest-rated member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 class. The Columbia, S.C., native chose Alabama over hometown South Carolina last summer. Gary 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, spent his first three high school seasons at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia before transferring to West Charlotte High School in Charlotte, N.C. for his senior year. During his junior season, he was named the 2018 2A Player of the Year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game

Evans’ evaluation: "Juwan’s that combo forward that’s so valuable in today’s game. He’s super tough-nosed. He’s improved as a skill-set kind of guy. He’s more about going and rebounding the ball, defending different spots, good energy giver. He’s that type of guy.”