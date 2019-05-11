Breaking down Alabama basketball's 2019 signing class
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
Alabama basketball’s signing class is set to arrive on campus at the end of the month. The Crimson Tide’s four-member class ranks No. 33 in the nation and includes three players ranked inside the Rivals 150. Before Alabama’s freshmen join the team, BamaInsider talked with Rivals national basketball analyst Corey Evans to break down the class.
Outlook: Juwan Gary comes to Alabama as the highest-rated member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 class. The Columbia, S.C., native chose Alabama over hometown South Carolina last summer. Gary 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, spent his first three high school seasons at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia before transferring to West Charlotte High School in Charlotte, N.C. for his senior year. During his junior season, he was named the 2018 2A Player of the Year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game
Evans’ evaluation: "Juwan’s that combo forward that’s so valuable in today’s game. He’s super tough-nosed. He’s improved as a skill-set kind of guy. He’s more about going and rebounding the ball, defending different spots, good energy giver. He’s that type of guy.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news