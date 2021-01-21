The Alabama offensive line won the Joe Moore Award (best offensive line in the country) during the 2020 season and though seniors Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown, and Alex Leatherwood will move forward to the NFL, the Crimson Tide's offensive line returns plenty of experience going into 2021. The offensive line is anchored by massive 6-foot-7, 360 pound Evan Neal who played in 789 snaps at right tackle as a sophomore this past season grading out on Pro-football Focus 82.2, which is considered elite.

The Crimson Tide also returns starting right guard Emil Ekiyor who played in 885 snaps (most on the team) and graded out at 75.3 on Pro-football Focus. Chris Owens will take advantage of the NCAA blanket waiver rule and return for an extra year in 2021, which adds another lineman who brings in experience to the 2021 campaign.

Click the play button above to watch an in-depth video highlighting the 2021 offensive line before spring football begins.

