5-star LB Xavier Griffin commits to Alabama: ‘It was unmatched for me"

Gainesville (Ga.) five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin was a longtime member of USC’s 2026 recruiting class before backing off his pledge to the Trojans on May 14. Two weeks after his decision, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound recruit announced that he would commit on June 29 and choose between Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas.

Each of the four aforementioned programs received official visits from Griffin. After concluding these trips, he knew where he wanted to play college football and that school was revealed this afternoon. Alabama has landed the commitment of Griffin and he is the newest member of the Crimson Tide’s 2026 class.

“What stood out to me about Alabama was the brotherhood that the players and the recruits have,” Griffin told Rivals. “It was unmatched for me. I felt like I was already part of the team when I was there. I didn’t feel like I was on a recruiting visit. The recruits, the ones that were already committed and already there, made us feel at home. There were some people I didn’t know when I went there and I left feeling like I had known them for a while.”

Griffin’s player host on his official visit to Alabama was defensive back Ivan Taylor and he also spent time with linebacker Justin Hill, who he is “pretty close” to. The Crimson Tide were a program that has had the attention of the five-star for a long time. Now, he is set to suit up for them in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the coming years.

“… The feeling that I had there, it was unmatched,” Griffin said. “I didn’t feel like that anywhere else.”