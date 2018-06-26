Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 10:05:35 -0500') }} football Edit

5-Star Challenge - Five-Week Free trial

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge is this week and more than a dozen Alabama targets will be in attendance. Get the inside scoop on the Crimson Tide's' recruiting efforts with this limited time offer:

* Five FREE weeks (trial offer) with a new subscription - Use the code 5Star

* Users with registered accounts (free, cancelled or lapsed) - Use the code 5Star

*Don't Miss: June Team Nuggets

Fine Print:

- This promotion applies only to new annual subscriptions.

- If you already have a registered account on BamaInsider.com but aren't currently a subscriber, and want to keep your username, sign-in and use this link to take advantage of the promo: https://alabama.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=5Star

- This promotion ends at midnight ET on Friday, June 29

- Questions about the special promotion, or if you haven't received your gift certificate code email kyle@bamainsider.com

Rivals Five-star Clay Webb is a major target for Alabama and will be in Atlanta this week
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
