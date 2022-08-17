5-star Bama target Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame

Two weeks of smoke regarding five-star pass rusher Keon Keeley and his commitment to Notre Dame turned into a decommitment on Wednesday night as he announced his decision to part ways with the Irish on social media. As Tide Illustrated reported earlier this month, those close to Keeley expected the move and now all eyes are on Alabama the last school he visited before the dead period began at the end of July.

Keeley was retweeting and sharing messages from Alabama commits since his July visit and the decision to part ways with Notre Dame seemed inevitable.

Here is our post-visit update on Keeley predicting this situation.