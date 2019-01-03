This year’s matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson might have the most at stake as both teams are vying to become the first team to go 15-0 in the modern era. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be held Monday at 7 p.m. CT inside of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Here are five questions to consider heading into the game.

Here we go again. For the fourth straight year, Alabama and Clemson will meet in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide beat the Tigers in the 2016 national championship game only to see Clemson return the favor in 2017. Last season, Alabama came away with a 24-6 victory in the Sugar Bowl.

For a second straight day, Christian Miller was limited as the rest of Alabama’s outside linebackers went through drills during practice Wednesday. Miller, a starter and one of the Crimson Tide’s permanent team captains, suffered a hamstring injury during the second half of last week’s Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma. The redshirt senior was unable to return to the field and was seen on crutches in Alabama’s locker room after the game.

During an appearance on College GameDay on Tuesday, head coach Nick Saban called Miller “questionable” for the national championship matchup against Clemson. ESPN also reported that Miller’s injury was a pull and not a tear, giving him a shot at returning.

"He’s working hard," Miller's father, Corey Miller, told AL.com. "He’s encouraged and has a good attitude just like he did when he had the biceps (injury). He worked hard. They said he’d be out the whole year, but he came back and finished the season.

"Much prayer is what we’re doing here. A lot of folks are praying and believing in God that he will be able to get back on the field. With his work ethic and ability to stay in the training room, if he can be out there, he’s going to be out there."

After leaving the game against Oklahoma, Miller was replaced by fellow redshirt senior Jamey Mosley. If Miller isn’t able to go next week, Mosley would likely take his place again, while freshman Eyabi Anoma might see more playing time.

"I wouldn’t doubt the next guy coming in, we wouldn’t miss a beat,” linebacker Mack Wilson said. “It’s all about us just making sure that all the young guys are really locked in this week because anything can happen in this last game.”