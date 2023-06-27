TideIllustrated

As the summer lingers on, Alabama basketball is reaching the closing stages of finishing the roster for the upcoming season. However, the 2023-2024 lineup will look very different than last season with some new faces across the board.

The headliners of last year’s team, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, have now been drafted into the NBA and leave behind significant holes in the starting five. Starting center and defensive anchor Charles Bediako also made way for the NBA and will be tough to replace.

Despite the loss of those three key pieces to the roster, Crimson Tide welcomes in some nice reinforcements. Incoming freshmen include three four-star prospects in forwards Kris Parker, Mouhamed Dioubate, and Sam Walters along with recently committed forward Jarin Stevenson, who reclassified from the 2024 class. Guard Davin Cosby Jr. is also playing his first season with Nate Oats’s squad after sitting out as a redshirt last year.

The transfer portal has brought Alabama a few key additions as well. So far, the Crimson Tide has added Cal State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada. Alongside them, one of the top prospects in the portal, North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson, is expected to commit to Alabama this summer as well.

While the transfer portal has welcomed in some new faces to this squad, it has also been the cause of some familiar faces departing. Nimari Burnett transferred to Michigan in March, while Jaden Bradley transferred to Arizona last month. This past Sunday, SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year Jahvon Quinerly decided to enter the transfer portal, shaking up the Crimson Tide's plans even further.

With a completely revamped squad, Nate Oats has his work cut out for him in trying to figure out how his team will look on the floor. Here's our take on five different lineups he has at his disposal.