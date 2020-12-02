BamaInsider - 3-point analysis: Alabama takes down Providence in Maui Invitational

It wasn’t in Maui, and it wasn’t exactly how Alabama basketball drew it up, but the Crimson Tide will take it. Alabama ended its run in the Maui Invitational with a 88-71 victory over Providence on Wednesday. The victory secures a fifth-place finish for the Tide, which began the tournament with a lopsided loss to Stanford on Monday before rebounding with a win over UNLV on Tuesday. This year’s Maui Invitational was held in Asheville, N.C. due to COVID-19. Alabama (3-1) will play Clemson (3-0) in Atlanta on Dec. 12 as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving. Here are three observations from Alabama’s win over Providence.

Healthy Herb is an offensive threat

It’s time to start talking about Herbert Jones the scorer. Last year, the gritty forward served as the Tide’s glue guy, earning SEC All-Defensive Team honors while leading the in charges taken (22), deflections (84) and floor dives (31). He’s still taking on that role this season. Although, he’s added a bit more offense to his game. Wednesday, Jones stepped in at the point after starter Jahvon Quinerly picked up his second foul with 8:09 left in the half. The 6-foot-8, 210-pounder filled in capably in the role, serving as a nice facilitator while showing an improved ability to finish at the rim. Jones recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Providence. He even added his third 3 of the season, two more than he had during his junior year. Last season, Jones dealt with multiple injuries, including a fractured wrist which forced him to wear a cast on his dominant left arm for the final eight games. Now healthy, the Greensboro, Ala. native looks to be taking his game to another level during his final year with the Tide. Through four games, he’s averaging 11.75 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent (18 of 36) from the floor.

The energy was there

After a lackluster start to the tournament, Alabama head coach Nate Oats called for more effort from his team. The energy was better during the Tide’s win over UNLV on Tuesday, but there were still times when the head coach admitted he thought some of his players were “figuring out how hard they have to play in a Division I basketball game.” Wednesday, the Tide’s drive was unquestioned. Alabama didn’t look like a team playing its third game in three days. After falling to an early 8-0 lead, the Tide came firing back, going on a 17-3 run to retake control of the game. Alabama nearly doubled Providence on the boards in the first half (26-14) and outrebounded the Friars 48-28 on the night. The Tide held a commanding 18-8 advantage in offensive rebounds which translated to a 21-9edge in second-chance points.

Heating up from 3