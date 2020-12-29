BamaInsider - 3-point analysis: Alabama opens up SEC play with blowout win over Ole Miss

After beginning the season with high expectations, the hype surrounding Alabama dissipated following an inconsistent performance in non-conference play. Tuesday night provided a glimpse of what had Crimson Tide fans so excited. A reenergized Alabama opened conference play with a resounding 82-64 victory over Ole Miss. The Tide’s 82 points are the most an opponent has scored on the Rebels all season as Ole Miss came into the matchup leading the nation by allowing 52.7 points per game. Alabama shot 43 percent from the floor, including 12 of 37 (32 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Ole Miss’ offense sputtered, shooting 34 percent from the floor while making just 1 of 13 shots from 3. Alabama opened the game on an 8-0 run as Jordan Bruner and Jaden Shackelford both hit early 3s while the Tide forced four Ole Miss turnovers over the game’s opening three minutes. Alabama took a 43-34 lead into the break, marking the first time Ole Miss entered the half trailing all season. The Tide extended its lead to 15 points after the break as a 10-3 run gave Alabama a 63-48 lead with 9:05 remaining. Ole Miss answered back with a 7-0 run of its own but wasn’t able to do much from there as the Tide regrouped to open conference play on a high note. Alabama moved to 6-3 on the season, while Ole Miss dropped to 5-2. Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench to lead Alabama with a career-high 24 points and five rebounds. The redshirt sophomore shot 8 of 14 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. There were a combined 50 fouls called during the game. However, neither team was unable to capitalize on its several trips to the line. Alabama made 14 of 24 free-throw attempts while Ole Miss was 19 of 35. Next up for Alabama is a trip to No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. Here are three observations from Alabama’s win over Ole Miss

Alabama survives Herb Jones’ foul trouble

Alabama’s fast start came with a bit of concern as Herbert Jones picked up two fouls in the game’s opening 40 seconds, sending him to the bench. Alabama head coach Nate Oats took a risk by inserting the senior back into the game with 7:49 remaining in the half. However, that gamble backfired as Jones picked up his third foul three minutes later. Fortunately for Alabama, its bench provided adequate cover. Jahvon Quinerly, who checked in for Jones following his second foul, lived up to his five-star billing, hitting timely shots while leading the Tide from the point guard position. Meanwhile, Alabama flexed its depth as nine players saw the court in the game’s opening five minutes. Alex Reese also provided a lift off the bench, recording 10 points and four rebounds. The senior also came up with a monstrous block before the half to give Alabama some added momentum heading into the break. Alabama’s bench outscored Ole Miss’ 54-19 on the night. Jones, who entered the game averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game, finished with just 3 points and three rebounds against the Rebels, fouling out of the game with 6:04 remaining. He registered just nine minutes on the night.





Petty and Rojas return

Alabama guard John Petty Jr. and forward James Rojas were not with the team during last week’s win over East Tennessee State due to a coach’s decision. Monday, Oats said that both players would be available against Ole Miss while stating that Rojas was dealing with a slight wrist injury. The duo both came off the bench Tuesday as Petty entered the game with 16:23 remaining in the half while Rojas made his first appearance at the 8:51 mark. Petty recorded 13 points and six rebounds over 27 minutes. Rojas, who played with a wrap on his right wrist, was less impactful, finishing with 2 points and 3 rebounds over four minutes. Monday, Oats spoke highly of Petty's effort in his practice following his one-game suspension. Following Alabama's win over Ole Miss, the head coach said the incident "100 percent in the past" while continuing to praise the senior guard on his improved work ethic. "It was an in-house deal that wasn't really that major of a deal," Oats said of Petty's suspension. "I think some people on social media blew it way out of proportion. Look, he's a good kid that means well and wants us to win, and we just had to get him focused in on what he needed to be focused in on. I think he's right where he needs to be."

Alabama takes down tough Ole Miss defense