Alabama's Tyler Booker, Jaheim Oatis and Terrion Arnold were all named to the freshman All-SEC team the league office announced on Thursday.

With the announcement of the Freshman All-SEC team, the Crimson Tide has now earned a combined 16 All-SEC Team honors, highlighted by Will Anderson Jr. earning the league's Defensive Player of the Year honor.

LSU led all SEC teams with six freshmen nominated. Georgia finished second with four representatives while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M each had three.

Here's a full look at the 2022 SEC All-Freshman team.

2022 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

QB

Robby Ashford, Auburn

RB

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR

Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

Barion Brown, Kentucky

TE

Mason Taylor, LSU

OL

Will Campbell, LSU

Emery Jones, LSU

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Jager Burton, Kentucky

C

Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

Deone Walker, Kentucky

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Shemar James, Florida*

Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*

DB

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

PK

Damian Ramos, LSU

P

Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS

Eli Stein, Arkansas