Three Alabama players named to Freshman All-SEC team
Alabama's Tyler Booker, Jaheim Oatis and Terrion Arnold were all named to the freshman All-SEC team the league office announced on Thursday.
With the announcement of the Freshman All-SEC team, the Crimson Tide has now earned a combined 16 All-SEC Team honors, highlighted by Will Anderson Jr. earning the league's Defensive Player of the Year honor.
LSU led all SEC teams with six freshmen nominated. Georgia finished second with four representatives while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M each had three.
Here's a full look at the 2022 SEC All-Freshman team.
2022 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB
Robby Ashford, Auburn
RB
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR
Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
Barion Brown, Kentucky
TE
Mason Taylor, LSU
OL
Will Campbell, LSU
Emery Jones, LSU
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Jager Burton, Kentucky
C
Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Shemar James, Florida*
Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*
DB
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Special Teams
PK
Damian Ramos, LSU
P
Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS
Eli Stein, Arkansas