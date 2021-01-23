It’s been a busy week in Alabama athletics. In case you missed anything, here’s a look through some of the highlights. Today BamaInsider will dive into the week’s storylines by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

Last week, Alabama saw four underclassmen declare for the NFL draft as defensive lineman Christian Barmore, quarterback Mac Jones, defensive back Patrick Surtain II and receiver Jaylen Waddle all announced their decision to go pro. This week, four more Tide players elected to move on from the team as offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, linebacker Joshua McMillon and tight ends Miller Forristall and Carl Tucker all passed up on an NCAA waiver that grants an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Here’s a list of notable Alabama players who won’t be returning to the team next season.

— Christian Barmore, DL

— Deonte Brown, OL

— Landon Dickerson, OL

— Thomas Fletcher, LS

— Miller Forristall, TE

— Najee Harris, RB

— Mac Jones QB

— Alex Leatherwood, OL

— Joshua McMillon, LB

— Dylan Moses, LB

— DeVonta Smith, WR

— Patrick Surtain II, DB

— Carl Tucker, TE

— Jaylen Waddle, WR

It hasn’t been all bad for Alabama. The Tide did receive some good news as redshirt junior linebacker Christopher Allen, redshirt junior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and redshirt senior offensive lineman Chris Owens all announced they are returning for another year.

Allen, Alabama’s starting Sam linebacker, led the SEC with 13 tackles for a loss last season while finishing third on the team with six sacks. Mathis recorded five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks while making six starts on the defensive line. Owens essentially served as Alabama’s sixth offensive lineman, filling in for Evan Neal at right tackle during the game against Arkansas before replacing an injured Dickerson at center during the Tide’s run in the College Football Playoff.