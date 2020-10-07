Today we will dive into some of the matchup’s storylines by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

Hurricane Delta is sure to provide wet playing conditions while Kiffin figures to have a few wrinkles up his sleeve for his former boss. That could make for an exciting night in Oxford, Miss.

With two games in the books, the Crimson Tide has yet to be tested, coming off of blowout victories over Missouri and Texas A&M. Saturday’s matchup against Ole Miss could have a similarly lopsided scoreline as Alabama is currently a 23.5-point favorite over the Rebels.

The Nick Saban former assistants tour continues this week as No. 2 Alabama (2-0) travels to Ole Miss (1-1) to take on Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

A noted fan of the Weather Channel, Saban admits he likes to catch the highs and lows while drinking his coffee every morning. This week, those weather reports have been extra meaningful.

Hurricane Delta has already forced the SEC to make changes to one of this weekend’s games as the conference announced Wednesday that Missouri and LSU will play in Columbia, Mo. instead of Baton Rouge, La. as previously scheduled.

As of Wednesday night, the SEC is also considering the possibility of making alterations to Alabama’s game against Ole Miss. During the SEC teleconference, Kiffin stated that the three options he has heard from the conference included moving the game up to Friday, moving it back to Sunday or playing it at a later date. Kiffin also said playing on Saturday remains a possibility, stating, “That is where we’re headed right now.”

“I don’t think we’ll know until tomorrow for sure,” Kiffin said. “I think they’re holding off on the most accurate weather we can get and figure it out. Nothing has changed so far.”

If the game does get moved to a different date, none of the options seem favorable for Alabama. A Friday game, the least likely of the potential outcomes, would force the Tide out of its weekly rhythm on short notice. On the other hand, a Sunday game would cut Alabama’s preparation short next week for its much-anticipated game against No. 3 Georgia.

Alabama and Ole Miss both have open dates on Nov. 7, making that a possible makeup date. Although Alabama would likely rather use that time to rest up for its Nov. 14 trip to LSU, which also has an open date heading into the matchup.

“I think we’re going to make everybody’s best effort to play the game on Saturday,” Saban said during his Wednesday night Zoom call with reporters. “No one really listens to anything that I have to say, so this is about our administration, their administration and the SEC trying to make the best decision.

“From a weather standpoint, I think the worst of the weather will be through there by game time, so I don’t think any players will be in danger. It will be raining probably. It will probably rain most of the day. So maybe tomorrow, we’ll get a little better feel for exactly when this thing is going to move through.”

Saban said Alabama spent half of Tuesday’s practice working with a wet ball before exclusively using a wet ball Wednesday in order to get his players prepared for Saturday’s conditions.

“That’s all we can do to prepare for it,” he said. “We can’t make it rain. I think handling the ball is the most important thing, but I also think it’s important to have the mindset of getting used to handling the ball so it’s not an issue when you play in a game.”