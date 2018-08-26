With Alabama’s preseason camp in the books, it's time for a new edition of the 3-2-1 where we offer three things we've learned, two questions we're asking and one prediction about the Crimson Tide. This week, we’ll examine what we’ve seen from Alabama so far this fall.

For the first time in a while, Alabama might need to call on its offense instead of its defense to bail it out of trouble during tough times. Alabama led the nation in total defense the past two seasons and has ranked in the top five in the category in nine of the past 10 years. While there’s still plenty of talent on this year’s defense, the Crimson Tide returns just three players who started in four or more games last season.



Fortunately for Alabama, even if its defense does experience a bit of a drop-off, the Crimson Tide brings back what should be one of its most potent offensive attacks in years.

Despite a wide array of playmakers, Alabama’s success should start up front where it returns four starters from last year’s offensive line. Jonah Williams, Lester Cotton and Ross Pierschbacher should solidify the left side. Once starting right tackle Matt Womack recovers from a broken foot, he will compete for playing time with five-star sophomores Jedrick Wills and Alex Leatherwood.

That group will be blocking for perhaps the nation’s top stable of running backs featuring five-stars Damien Harris and Najee Harris as well as versatile Josh Jacobs and potential breakout sophomore Brian Robinson.

Alabama still hasn’t announced a quarterback between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. However, either passer will have no shortage of options as Alabama brings back its talented line of sophomore receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Devonta Smith as well five-star freshman Jaylen Waddle and 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman Tyrell Shavers. With weapons like that, Alabama should be able to move the ball with anyone behind center.

