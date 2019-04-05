A case of the ‘poor mes’

A few things happen in Alabama around this time of year. It rains a little bit more, pollen comes down, allergies run high and people get sick. For Nick Saban, there’s also this pesky epidemic that tends to sweep through Tuscaloosa, Ala. The head coach calls it it the “poor mes.”

“Every now and then, as a coach you feel like people get the ‘poor mes,’” Saban said following Alabama’s practice Wednesday. “If you know what the ‘Poor mes’ are, they’re exactly what I said. ‘Poor me, my leg hurts. Poor me, my shoulder hurts. Poor me, it’s hot out here today. Poor me, I don’t feel like practicing.’ To me, I’m not big on the ‘poor mes.’”

Outside of Wednesday’s spell with self pity, Saban seemed pretty pleased with his players. Still, the head coach delivered a message Wednesday challenging them “not to do what they feel like doing but to choose to do what they need to do to get better.”

