21 for 21: Which Alabama summer arrivals will make an instant impact?

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season. Today, we continue our series by examining a few summer arrivals who could make an instant impact at Alabama.

Alabama’s new arrivals made their way to Tuscaloosa last week as the team began its summer workouts. The Tide added the remaining 13 members of its 2021 class while bringing in three notable transfers as it looks to reload what should be another talented roster. Here’s a look at a few of the new additions who could see the field first.

TRANSFERS

Henry To’o To’o, ILB

Replacing a leading tackler is always difficult, but Alabama figures to have an easier time than most this offseason. Thanks to the NCAA’s new transfer policy, the Tide was able to bring in perhaps the nation’s top transfer target in linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who joins the program from Tennessee. SEC presidents are scheduled to vote on a new intraconference transfer policy on Thursday. All signs point to a new ruling that would allow players to move within the conference without having to sit out a year as was previously required. If that is indeed the outcome, Alabama will have another All-SEC caliber linebacker at its disposal next season. *** Premium subscribers continue reading here***

