21 for 21: Which Alabama rookie will have the most success in the NFL?

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

The case for: Jaylen Waddle was the first Alabama player selected in last month’s draft, and the speedy receiver couldn’t find himself in a better situation. On top of being reunited with his former college quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, Waddle joins a revamped Dolphins receiving unit that now also features fellow speedster William Fuller V. Along with contributing on offense, Waddle could also step in as Miami’s punt returner, giving him more opportunities to flash his playmaking ability in his first season.

The case against: The obvious concern surrounding Waddle is how he will recover from his ankle injury which caused him to miss seven games last season. He was able to return in time to play during the national championship game against Ohio State in January but was far from 100 percent. Early indications are that Waddle will be back to full strength by the start of the season as he appears to be moving well in the Dolphins’ rookie camp. Still, his health will be something to monitor.