2026 DL Jahkeem Stewart draws high praise from Nick Saban

Jahkeem Stewart, 2026 defensive lineman from New Orleans, has yet to play a down of high school football. He is arguably the top recruit in his class. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has double-digit scholarship offers which includes his latest from the University of Alabama.

Stewart earned an offer from Nick Saban after competing in the Tide's OL/DL camp on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Alabama had expressed prior interest after inviting him to Junior Day earlier this year. It's very rare for an eighth grader to compete in the camp.

Several schools had previously offered prior to Alabama including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas and Texas A&M. Nick Saban prefers evaluating underclassmen in-person before extending an offer.

"I was excited," Stewart said after meeting with Coach Saban. "I was very nervous. This was my second time meeting him. I like Coach Saban. He takes football very serious like me. He said at my age I am the youngest, most-skilled player he has ever seen.

"It made me feel like all the extra work I put in with Coach Clyde (Alexander, trainer for Edge Assassins in New Orleans) and the nutrition is all worth it. Coach Saban has coached some of the best players ever, so that means a lot to me."

It was Stewart's first opportunity to work with Alabama defensive line coach, Freddie Roach. He has already connected with defensive coordinator Pete Golding who will also assume the role as lead recruiter.

"Coach Roach is cool," he said. "He has lots of energy. He's aggressive, but teaches you a lot. He was coaching me and giving me advice all day, not only in the one-on-ones, but drills as well."

A decision is still likely a few years down the road. He will remain a priority target for several top programs including Alabama as long as he continues to develop and stay on the right path. He appears on a great track and will likely have every available option when the time comes for a decision.

"I like Bama a lot," Stewart said. "I like the facilities, the coaches and the tradition of winning.”

Stewart is still deciding where he will enroll for his freshman season in high school. He might remain in Louisiana or possibly enroll at IMG Academy.