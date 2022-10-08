2025 class off-and-running with Rivals100 Saraland WR Ryan Williams
Russell Johnson
•
TideIllustrated
Recruiting Editor
A bad day for Auburn just got worse.
Less than two hours after an embarrassing loss to Georgia, the Tigers lost a legacy.
Saraland WR Ryan Williams, a Rivals100 member in the 2025 class, committed to the Crimson Tide over Auburn and several others on Saturday while at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Standing 6-foot-2, close to 170 pounds, Williams had offers from schools all over the country. In the midst of his latest visit to Tuscaloosa, Williams made the decision to put an end to his recruitment.
"Bama loves me, and I love Bama," said Williams when asked to summarize his decision. "They have always showed love since the first time I ever visited, and they always make sure that both my family and I feel comfortable here (in Tuscaloosa) at home."
Williams is locked in on the Crimson Tide, and similar to some other commits in both the 2023 and 2024 classes, he's ready to work on building the recruiting class to be the best it can.
"I’m excited about what’s next with this class," exclaimed Williams. "I have some guys I’m going after you’re going to have to wait and see.".