Alabama had all 12 of its class of 2023 commits in action on Friday. Here's a look at how they all fared for their respective teams.

Haynes dazzled in the top 5 matchup between Buford and North Cobb. The senior running back tallied 191 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 attempts. Haynes' performance carried Buford to a 21-14 victory despite the Wolves turning the ball over three times.

Despite the sloppy play, Haynes was once again relied upon even in the dying seconds as he scored the game-winning touchdown with only 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.