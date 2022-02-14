2023 four-star Florida OT Clay Wedin covers SEC visits
Cornerstone offensive tackles that can contribute to a team early are rare finds along the recruiting trail. The scarcity of tackles that can move ends and defensive tackles in the run game and kee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news