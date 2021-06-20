2023 edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre has Alabama on top after recent visit
Yhonzae Pierre grew up cheering for the Crimson Tide. The Euphala, Ala. native is the cousin of former Alabama great Courtney Upshaw and spent his childhood watching as the Tide built up college fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news