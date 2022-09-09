Prediction: 38-10, Alabama More: “I know that Alabama will have a great game plan and I feel that they will execute that game plan. There is great leadership on both sides of the ball and I believe that Bama will step up and dominate. At the end of the day, Bama is the better team.”



Prediction: 42-3, Alabama More: “I don’t have keys really but one and that’s being aggressive … Yes Alabama isn’t losing a game this season!”

Prediction: 38-17, Alabama More: “Texas is good, but I don’t think they’re on Alabama’s level yet. Keys to the game are going to be stopping the run.”



Prediction: 38-10, Alabama More: “I don’t think that Texas’ defense can handle the athletes and play we bring. Also, a young quarterback like Quinn (Evers) won’t be able to handle Will Anderson.”

Prediction: 45-21, Alabama More: “I think it will be a shootout in the first half then Alabama is going to figure them out and that’s when they'll run away with it. Some of the keys will be the O-line stepping up allowing Bryce Young to do Bryce Young things. Also opening up those running lanes.”

Prediction: 42-14, Alabama More: “Alabama is just overall the higher standard team, they think differently and play differently and that’s what makes them Bama! (One) of my keys to the game is body language, you can tell so much from a person just by looking at how they carry themselves, I can see when I brake someone’s will and that’s what I’m in the field to do!"

