Rivals100 LB Jeremiah Alexander talks decommitment from Alabama
Since March, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander was committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but on Tuesday, he announced that he was backing off that commitment and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news