Henderson added an offer from the University of Alabama on Saturday after attending the Tide's Junior Day. He has also collected early offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Miss and Tennessee.

Emmanuel Henderson , 2022 running back from Geneva County High School in Hartford, Alabama, (just outside of Dothan), plays for a small school. He is receiving heavy recruiting attention from some of the best college programs in the country.

"The visit was great," Henderson said of his trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. "It was my second time on campus. I'd say trying on the uniforms and touring the athletic building was my favorite part of the visit. I love the coaching staff and campus mostly.

"The campus is amazing. They are currently building their new locker room, so I'm ready to see that. I talked to the new strength coach (David Ballou). He is a great person and hard worker."

The highlight of the visit happened when he visited with Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Coach Saban extended Henderson an offer during Junior Day.

"It was exciting to get the offer from Coach Saban," he said. "We sat down and talked about the different things at Alabama. Coach Saban is a great guy.

"We talked about what position I wanted to play and the different types of academic programs there. I want to play running back and kick returner.

"I also spent time with Coach (Charles) Kelly and Coach (Charles) Huff. They said they really like the way I play and my height."

The Geneva County star does not have any early favorites at this time. He grew up an Auburn fan and has taken a few trips to the Plains. He will take an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend.

Henderson is coached by former Auburn quarterback Jim Bob Striplin. Henderson was named second team All-State after the 2019 season. He rushed for 1,996 yards with 32 rushing touchdowns. He also tied the AHSAA state record with six kickoff returns for touchdowns. Henderson added 23 receptions for 342 yards and four touchdowns. He accounted for 3,247 yards in total offense and 45 touchdowns.