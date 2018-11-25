Alabama continues to reach into the Mid-Atlantic. This time the Crimson Tide pull out a commitment from 2020 Rivals100 defensive end Chris Braswell . The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star recently took visits to Ohio State, Georgia, and others but the trip to Alabama for the Iron Bowl sealed the deal for the Crimson Tide.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"It's the dynasty," Braswell said. "I feel like I fit in the system very well and I love the school. I got to see the atmosphere, the crowd, and everything this weekend. It was electrifying. I loved it.

"I'm pretty sure I'll be playing outside linebacker or the Jack position," he said. "That's the expectation. In the game I saw the outside linebackers flying around, rushing the quarterback, and dropping into coverage. Everything I like to do.

"Having all these guys I know there (Terrell Lewis, Eyabi Anoma, Shane Lee, etc.) didn't play a huge role," said Braswell. "It did help me learn about the school but ultimately it was my decision."

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Terrell Lewis, Eyabi Anoma, and now Chris Braswell. Alabama loves edge rushers from the Washington D.C.-Maryland area and Braswell fits perfectly into what Alabama likes to do on defense. He is strong at the point of attack, keeps a solid edge for the defense, gets a lot of penetration, and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Braswell’s athleticism allows him to play in space, bringing the versatility that is required for an edge player in Alabama’s scheme.



