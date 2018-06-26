TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jermaine Burton is looking for a family and a winner. He found both in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. The four-star receiver from the Class of 2020 was one of several highly-rated recruits to attend Alabama’s Champions Cookout and came away impressed with what he saw.

“I just like the feeling of being there. It’s a place I can definitely see myself in the future,” Burton said. “I just really highly consider Alabama. It was great interacting with the coaches and the recruits and talking about Alabama and other things as well. I met a lot of great new recruits that I didn’t know in the past that I’ll definitely keep in contact with now. It was just dope, playing the games they had in the indoor facility. It was just a good experience.”