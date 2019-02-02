Four-star defensive lineman Eric Taylor is getting more comfortable with Alabama. The No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2020 class was back in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for Junior Day last week as he continued to get better acquainted with the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.

“It went really well,” Taylor said. “I really got to just sit down and talk with all the coaches a little more. I got to build a better relationship with all of them, especially the D-Line Coach (Craig) Kuligowski.”

Taylor, who plays two hours away at Hewitt-Trussville High School, has made several trips to Tuscaloosa during his recruitment. What made this one special was that it was the first time he was able to bring his mother along for the ride.

“She really liked it,” Taylor said. “Probably my favorite part was my getting my mom to sit down with Coach (Nick) Saban. That was her first time talking to him. She was calm, but she told me she was nervous after talking to him. Anybody would be. She really liked him though.”

That first impression might come in handy for Alabama down the road.

“I’m looking for a school that’s not too far away and a school that fits my abilities,” he said followed by a pause. “And a school that my mom really likes.”

So far Alabama is in good shape as Taylor listed Alabama and Georgia as his mom’s two early favorites. As for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman, he plans to come out with a final list of schools sometime before Hewitt-Trussville's season-opener in August.



“When I come out with my final five or 10 or whatever it’s going to be, I’m pretty sure Alabama is going to be in there,” he said.

If Taylor does choose Alabama, he’d join a growing list of Huskies in Tuscaloosa. Former Hewitt-Trussville teammates Pierce Quick (four-star offensive lineman) and Paul Tyson (four-star quarterback) have already enrolled early as part of the 2019 class.

“We talked a couple times, actually,” Taylor said. “The main thing they really told me is I need to start really trying in the weight room because once you get to Alabama it’s a whole different thing. They just told me I need to grind every day in the weight room.”

Taylor said he’s thought a lot about what it’d be like to rejoin his fellow teammates at Alabama.

“I’ve been going up against Pierce the last three years of high school, so it wouldn’t really be a big change,” Taylor said. “I’d love to play with him again."



Quick and Tyson aren’t the only two in Taylor’s ear. He’s also received pitches from fellow 2020 teammates Dazalin Worsham (four-star receiver) and Malachi Moore (four-star cornerback), who have both committed to Alabama.

“Dazalin and Malachi keep telling me I need to come to Alabama,” Taylor said. “It’s kind of crazy having this many people from one high school go to the same college. I’ll just be adding on. That’s why everybody keeps telling me to go to Alabama.”



Taylor will visit Auburn on Saturday before making a trip to LSU next week.