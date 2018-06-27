TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Six zeros. That’s how four-star Alabama commit King Mwikuta describes his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

“I’m 1 million percent committed to Alabama,” Mwikuta said. “One million, no doubt about it.”

Mwikuta, who is rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 99 player overall in the 2019 class, made a return visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend as he took part in Alabama’s Champions Cookout. One of several top recruits in attendance, Mwikuta said the event allowed him a chance to kick back and connect with his future coaches and teammates.

“It always feels like home,” Mwikuta said. “My favorite part is just hanging out with all the coaches and players. It’s like a big ole family, everybody loves you over there. It’s like nowhere else.”