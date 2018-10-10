Alabama’s 2018 team is a 10/13 favorite to win the National Championship, that’s an implied probability of 56.5%. Some college football analysts have said that what Alabama has done through six weeks is enough to stack up against some of the all-time greatest college football teams. So, we decided to take a look for ourselves and compare the numbers.

* 2018 Alabama has the highest scoring average out of any team listed through six weeks at 56.0 per game, 1995 Nebraska was scoring 55.3 through six games.

* 2018 Alabama has a season point differential 40 points, which is the same as 2013 Florida State, and 1995 Nebraska.

* 2018 Alabama is scoring more points per game through six weeks on offense compared to any of the past Alabama national championship teams but has also allowed the most points per game on defense.

* 2011 Alabama was allowing just 7 points per game on defense through six games, which is the lowest of any of the teams listed. Second is 2012 Alabama who was allowing just 7.5 points per game through six weeks.