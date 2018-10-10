Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 11:36:52 -0500') }} football Edit

2018 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. past college football all-time greats

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Jameis Winston of 2013 Florida State, Tua Tagovailoa of 2018 Alabama, and Tommy Frazier of 1995 Nebraska

Alabama’s 2018 team is a 10/13 favorite to win the National Championship, that’s an implied probability of 56.5%. Some college football analysts have said that what Alabama has done through six weeks is enough to stack up against some of the all-time greatest college football teams. So, we decided to take a look for ourselves and compare the numbers.

* 2018 Alabama has the highest scoring average out of any team listed through six weeks at 56.0 per game, 1995 Nebraska was scoring 55.3 through six games.

* 2018 Alabama has a season point differential 40 points, which is the same as 2013 Florida State, and 1995 Nebraska.

* 2018 Alabama is scoring more points per game through six weeks on offense compared to any of the past Alabama national championship teams but has also allowed the most points per game on defense.

* 2011 Alabama was allowing just 7 points per game on defense through six games, which is the lowest of any of the teams listed. Second is 2012 Alabama who was allowing just 7.5 points per game through six weeks.

2018 Alabama vs. recent college football champions 
Team Week 6 Record Points For Points Against 

2018 Alabama

6-0

336 (56.0)

96 (16.0)

2017 Alabama

6-0

258 (43.0)

62 (10.3)

2016 Clemson

6-0

222 (37.0)

90 (15)

2015 Alabama

5-1

210 (35.0)

94 (15.6)

2014 Ohio State

5-1

282 (46.5)

121 (20.1)

2013 Florida State

6-0

319 (53.1)

74 (12.3)

2012 Alabama

6-0

243 (40.5)

45 (7.5)

2011 Alabama

6-0

226 (37.6)

42 (7)

2010 Auburn

6-0

220 (36.6)

128 (21.3)

2009 Alabama

6-0

222 (37.0)

75 (12.5)

2008 Florida

5-1

231 (38.5)

78 (13)

2007 LSU

6-0

227 (38.0)

56 (9.3)

2006 Florida

6-0

174 (29.0)

57 (9.5)

2005 Texas

6-0

274 (45.6)

84 (14.0)

2001 Miami

6-0

269 (45.0)

65 (11.0)

1998 Tennessee

6-0

170 (28.3)

87 (14.5)

1995 Nebraska

6-0

332 (55.3)

87 (14.5)

