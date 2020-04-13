Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on where Tua Tagovailoa will fall in this year’s NFL draft.

Tua Tagovailoa is the most polarizing prospect in this year’s draft. The left-hander is perhaps the most talented quarterback in Alabama history, holding the school’s records for in total touchdowns, passing touchdowns and completion rating.

However, a riddled injury history, including a dislocated hip last November, has put his draft status in doubt. Earlier this month former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said it would be “irresponsible” for teams to select Tagovailoa in the top 10 of this year's NFL draft given his injury. That critique was followed by former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, who stated that two teams “flunked” the quarterback during pre-draft physicals.

Tagovailoa’s camp has maintained that he his fully recovered from his recent hip injury and would be able to start the beginning of the coming season. Last week, the quarterback released video footage of a closed pro day where he threw to former Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy and former Vanderbilt receiver Kalija Lipscomb.

Despite some of the uncertainties surrounding Tagovailoa, he is still widely projected as a top 10 pick in the draft. Although, there are some who believe the recent negativity surrounding his injury history will cause his draft stock to fall.