We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season can be a welcomed distraction in these trying times. To help get through it, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on whether or not Najee Harris will become Alabama’s all-time leading rusher.