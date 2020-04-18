Today, Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on who would have been the MVP of this year's A-Day game.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

During a normal year, Alabama would be wrapping up its spring camp with its annual A-Day game right about now. This year’s spring game was set to be held today (April 18) but was wiped out along with the rest of spring practice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The attendance for this year’s A-Day game was set to be limited to approximately 30,000-35,000 as renovations continue at Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, fans would have still received their first look at the Crimson Tide’s 13 new early enrollees as well as the debut of redshirt freshman running back Trey Sanders, who suffered a season-ending foot injury last fall.

Pregame festivities would have featured last year’s permanent team captains — Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Anfernee Jennings and Xavier McKinney — cementing their handprints and footprints in front of Denny Chimes. Meanwhile, the scrimmage itself would have featured several interesting storylines such as a potential quarterback battle between Mac Jones and five-star freshman Bryce Young as well as the return of injured starters Dylan Moses and LaBryan Ray on defense.

Of course, there’s also the annual A-Day MVP. Last year, receiver John Metchie III broke on to the scene, earning MVP honors while recording five receptions for 133 yards. Perhaps the sophomore receiver would have been able to repeat the honor this year. Or maybe a different young star would have emerged for the Crimson Tide.

Here’s a list of Alabama’s A-Day MVPs over the past 10 years:

2019: John Metchie III

2018: Mac Jones, Joseph Bulovas

2017: Jerry Jeudy

2016: Damien Harris

2015: Robert Foster, ArDarius Stewart

2014: T.J. Yeldon

2013: T.J. Yeldon

2012: T.J. Yeldon

2011: Trent Richardson

2010: Mark Ingram

So who would have taken home the honors this year?