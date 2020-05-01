We’re not sure if Alabama or any other college football team will play a full schedule this season, but for the sake of today’s article, let’s assume they do. The Crimson Tide is coming off its first two-loss regular season since 2010 and will be looking to return to the College Football Playoff after missing it for the first time last year.

Alabama is set to open its season against Southern California in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 5. The Crimson Tide will then hold its home opener against Georgia State before welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs into Bryant-Denny Stadium for its SEC opener.

After a non-conference home game against Kent State, Alabama returns to SEC play with back-to-back road games at Ole Miss and Arkansas. From there, the Tide will host Mississippi State and travel to Tennessee followed by a bye week leading up to a much-anticipated game at LSU.

The trip to Baton Rouge, La., is part of a brutal month of November as Alabama hosts FCS foe UT Martin before ending its regular-season slate with home games against Texas A&M and Auburn.

Alabama is favored in all 12 of its games, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Today we rank the Crimson Tide’s upcoming schedule from easiest to toughest.