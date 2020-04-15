Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on who will be Alabama’s next breakout player on offense.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season can be a welcomed distraction in these trying times. To help get through it, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Despite losing four potential first-rounders in Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Alabama returns the majority of an offense that ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring with 47.2 points per game last season. We already know about the Crimson Tide’s key returners, including its leading rusher Najee Harris as well as its leading receiver in DeVonta Smith. But what about the potential breakout stars in the unit?

New openings at the receiver position should create more opportunities for younger wideouts such as John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, while Tyrell Shavers’ 6-foot-6 frame makes him an intriguing option at the position as well. Alabama will also see the debut of five-star running back Trey Sanders, who missed last season with a broken foot. The loss of Wills should see Evan Neal move from left guard to right tackle, paving the way for the emergence of someone like Emil Ekiyor Jr. or Darrian Dalcourt inside.

Perhaps the breakout player will come at a surprise position, like tight end, where Miller Forristall returns from a voice box injury that kept him out of four games last year. Or maybe five-star freshman Bryce Young will take over the starting quarterback position.

There are plenty of options to choose from, but today we present what we feel are the two likeliest candidates to take on bigger roles.