Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on who will be Alabama’s next breakout player on defense.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season can be a welcomed distraction in these trying times. To help get through it, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Alabama saw its fair share of departures on defense this offseason. The Crimson Tide will be without its top two leading pass rushers in Anfernee Jennings and Terell Lewis as well as four of its five starters from its nickel secondary in Trevon Diggs, Xavier McKinney, Jared Mayden and Shyheim Carter. That being said, the return of Dylan Moses at Mike linebacker should offer stability to the unit while other younger players continue to step up.

With four openings in the secondary, Alabama will need several players to take on increased responsibilities. Jordan Battle should follow up a successful freshman season by taking on a starting role at safety. Meanwhile, Josh Jobe filled in nicely for Diggs during the Citrus Bowl and should occupy a starting spot at cornerback.

Alabama will certainly need to provide more pressure to compensate for its inexperienced secondary. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore looked like the Crimson Tide’s most dangerous pass rusher at times last season, while LaBryan Ray returns after missing most of the year with a foot injury. Outside linebacker Christopher Allen is well-positioned for a breakout season heading into his redshirt junior year. Alabama also brought in several talented freshman pass rushers, including five-stars Will Anderson Jr. and Chris Braswell as well as four-stars Drew Sanders and Quandarrius Robinson.

Today, we present the two defenders we feel are the likeliest to break into starring roles.