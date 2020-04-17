20 for 20: Who is Alabama's likeliest Heisman contender?
We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.
Today, Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on Alabama’s likeliest Heisman Trophy contenders.
What you need to know
Last month, BamaInsider examined five Alabama Heisman hopefuls entering the 2020 season. Today we update that discussion as Circa Sports, a Las Vegas-based sportsbook, recently came out with odds on 373 players.
Eight Alabama players were included on the list with quarterback Mac Jones leading the way at 25-1 odds. Running back Najee Harris has the next best odds among Crimson Tide players at 50-1, followed by true freshman quarterback Bryce Young and redshirt freshman running back Trey Sanders, who were both listed at 75-1. Receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, as well as sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, were given 100-1 odds. Finally, true freshman receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell was listed at a whopping 500-1.
Tony's take
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news