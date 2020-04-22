Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on which freshman pass rusher will have the best season?

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

It’s rare for newcomers to take over a starting role on defense during their first season with the Crimson Tide, but many freshmen still manage to make an impact as pass-rushing specialists.

Alabama signed nine total defensive linemen and linebackers in the recent class so there’s plenty of options to choose from. Six of them, William Anderson Jr., Chris Braswell, Demouy Kennedy, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders and Timothy Smith, were ranked in the top 100. Alabama only signed four such players on offense.

It wasn’t just a coincidence that Alabama’s recent class emphasized the front seven.

“I think the biggest thing was we got a significant number of guys in the front seven. … Because I think the lack of depth at that position last year was a factor for us,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said on National Signing Day.