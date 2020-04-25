Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on which Alabama player will be the biggest steal in this year’s NFL draft.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Xavier McKinney missed out on the first round of the NFL draft. However, the former Alabama safety didn’t have to wait long on Day 2 as he was snatched up at No. 36 overall by the New York Giants.

McKinney was one of five Crimson Tide defenders taken on Day 2, joining cornerback Trevon Diggs (No. 51 overall, Dallas Cowboys), defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (No. 56 overall, Miami Dolphins) and linebackers Terrell Lewis (No. 84 overall, Los Angeles Rams) and Anfernee Jennings (No. 87 overall, New England Patriots).

Alabama had four players taken in the first 15 picks of the draft as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went No. 5 overall to Miami followed by offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10, Cleveland Browns) as well as receivers Henry Ruggs III (No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15, Denver Broncos).

The nine Alabama players selected through the first two days of the draft ties the program record for most over three rounds in one year. The Crimson Tide also reached the mark in 2017.

Alabama will still have a chance to add to its tally on Day 3 as defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Jared Mayden hope to hear their names called. With so many draftees to choose from, which former Crimson Tide player will end up being the biggest steal in this year’s draft?