Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on where Alabama should line up Patrick Surtain II next season.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Alabama lost four of its five starting defensive backs from this season in cornerback Trevon Diggs, safeties Xavier McKinney and Jared Mayden and Star Shyheim Carter. The lone returner in the group is junior Patrick Surtain II, who started the season opener at Star before moving back to wide corner for the final 12 games.

Surtain recorded 42 tackles with eight pass breakups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Over his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound defensive back has made 23 starts at wide cornerback, one at Star and one at strong safety, according to Pro Football Focus.

With several openings across the secondary, where should Alabama start Surtain next season?