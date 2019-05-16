Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

Today we continue the series by taking a look at the player in charge of Alabama’s high-powered attack.

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t resting on his laurels — not even a little bit. The starting quarterback is coming off a season in which he won both the Walter Camp and the Maxwell Awards, set the NCAA record for single-season passing efficiency and practically rewrote Alabama’s record book. However, those accomplishments are the furthest thing from his mind as he enters his junior season.

“I can’t think too much about the good because a lot of the bad still stands there but the biggest take away for me from last year would be the things I didn’t correct throughout the little games, throughout the games where we played teams that weren’t up to our competition,” Tagovailoa said this spring. “You know, we kind of made a lot of mistakes and we could get away with it. It ended up catching up to us and I think that’s something big that we can all take from it as a team.”

Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last year, completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns with six interceptions. Despite exiting most of his games early in the second half, he threw for 300 or more yards on six separate occasions. However, pedestrian performances late in the season have left a sour taste in his mouth.

