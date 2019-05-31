Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

(Projected offensive line depth chart by Team Writer Tony Tsoukalas)

LT

Alex Leatherwood, Jr.

Scott Lashley, R-Jr.

Kendall Randolph, R-So.

LG

Deonte Brown, R-Jr. (suspended first four games) or Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-Fr.

Evan Neal, Fr.

Tanner Bowles, Fr.

C

Chris Owens, R-Jr.

Hunter Brannon, R-So.

Darrian Dalcourt, Fr.

RG

Matt Womack, R-Sr.

Pierce Quick, Fr.

RT

Jedrick Wills, Jr.

Tommy Brown, R-Fr.

Amari Kight, Fr.

Explanation: Injuries caused Alabama to shuffle it’s offensive line a bit this spring, but for the most part things are pretty straightforward. Starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. missed the A-Day game with an ankle injury but will be back to 100 percent by the fall. Assuming everyone stays healthy, Alabama projects to open the season with Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Matt Womack and Wills from left to right.

Things could change after Deonte Brown returns from his four-game suspension. Brown started at left guard last season. If he returns to that spot, he could replace Ekiyor. Another option would be to move Ekiyor to center in replacement of Owens. Watch out for 6-foot-7, 360-pound freshman Evan Neal. The former five-star recruit was the No. 1 rated tackle in this year’s class but worked at left guard on Alabama’s second unit this spring.