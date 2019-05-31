News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 10:27:20 -0500') }} football Edit

19 for 19: Will Alabama’s mammoth OL roll over college football?

Kagv1q2p2zwlepdtrflf
Alabama's 2019 offensive line averages 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds
Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

Today we continue the series by taking a look at Alabama's massive offensive line.

Overview of Alabama's 2019 Offensive Line 

Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Line at a glance
Player Position Height Weight

* Alex Leatherwood

Left Tackle

6-foot-6

310

* Emil Ekiyor

Left Guard

6-foot-3

338

* Chris Owens

Center

6-foot-3

315

* Matt Womack

Right Guard

6-foot-7

325

* Jedrick Wills Jr.

Right Tackle

6-foot-5

316

Scott Lashley

Left Tackle

6-foot-7

307

Evan Neal

Left Guard

6-foot-7

360

Hunter Brannon

Center

6-foot-4

304

Pierce Quick

Right Guard

6-foot-5

285

Tommy Brown

Right Tackle

6-foot-7

315
* Denotes projected starters for the opener against Duke

Comparing Alabama's Offensive Line vs. Others 

Alabama’s Offensive Line

Average Height: 6-foot-5

Average Weight: 320

Dallas Cowboys

Average Height 6-foot-4

Average Weight 314

Philadelphia Eagles

Average Height: 6-foot-4

Average Weight: 314

Clemson Tigers

Average Height: 6-foot-4

Average Weight: 321

Georgia Bulldogs

Average Height: 6-foot-5

Average Weight: 330

(Projected offensive line depth chart by Team Writer Tony Tsoukalas)

LT

Alex Leatherwood, Jr.

Scott Lashley, R-Jr.

Kendall Randolph, R-So.

LG

Deonte Brown, R-Jr. (suspended first four games) or Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-Fr.

Evan Neal, Fr.

Tanner Bowles, Fr.

C

Chris Owens, R-Jr.

Hunter Brannon, R-So.

Darrian Dalcourt, Fr.

RG

Matt Womack, R-Sr.

Pierce Quick, Fr.

RT

Jedrick Wills, Jr.

Tommy Brown, R-Fr.

Amari Kight, Fr.

Explanation: Injuries caused Alabama to shuffle it’s offensive line a bit this spring, but for the most part things are pretty straightforward. Starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. missed the A-Day game with an ankle injury but will be back to 100 percent by the fall. Assuming everyone stays healthy, Alabama projects to open the season with Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Matt Womack and Wills from left to right.

Things could change after Deonte Brown returns from his four-game suspension. Brown started at left guard last season. If he returns to that spot, he could replace Ekiyor. Another option would be to move Ekiyor to center in replacement of Owens. Watch out for 6-foot-7, 360-pound freshman Evan Neal. The former five-star recruit was the No. 1 rated tackle in this year’s class but worked at left guard on Alabama’s second unit this spring.

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}