Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season. Today we continue the series by providing what we feel will be Alabama's toughest opponents during the 2019 season. We've ranked the opponents 12-1

No. 12 Western Carolina on November 23 (Last season 3-8)

The skinny on this matchup this season: 5 times Head Coach: Mark Speir 8th season Notable player on offense: Tyrie Adams, QB, 2,417-yards with 16 TDs, 1,215 rushing yards, 10 TDs

Notable player on defense: Michael Murphy, DB, 92 tackles, 3 INTs

Last three meetings 2014 - Alabama 48, Western Carolina 14 2012 - Alabama 49, Western Carolina 0 2007 - Alabama 52, Western Carolina 6

No. 11 New Mexico State on September 7 (Last season 3-9)

The skinny on this matchup this season: The New Mexico State Aggies will be paid $1.7 million dollars by Alabama for their early September meeting and will be paid $1.9 million dollars by Alabama when the Aggies head to Tuscaloosa again on November 13, 2021. The Aggies recently reached their first bowl game in 57-years during the 2017 season when they finished 7-6 overall. Head Coach: Doug Martin (20-53) 6 seasons Returning starters on offense: 7 Notable player on offense: Josh Adkins, QB, 2,563-yards with 13 TDs Returning starters on defense: 6 Notable player on defense: Javahn Fergurson, ILB, 132 tackles Last three meetings 2019 will be the first meeting between the two schools

No. 10 Southern Miss on September 21 (Last season 6-5)

The skinny on this matchup this season: The two teams have not met since 2014, but have played a total of 42 times since 1947. The Crimson Tide are riding a five-game winning streak against the Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles return a very capable quarterback in Jack Abraham who threw for 2,347-yards last season with 15 touchdowns. Head Coach: Jay Hopson (21-16) 3 seasons Returning starters on offense: 7 Notable player on offense: Jack Abraham, QB, 2,347-yards with 15 TDs Returning starters on defense: 6 Notable player on defense: Ky'el Hemby, SS, 51 tackles, 6 INTs Last three meetings 2014 - Alabama 52, Southern Miss 12 (Tuscaloosa) 2005 - Alabama 30, Southern Miss 21 (Tuscaloosa) Vacated game by Alabama 2004 - Alabama 27, Southern Miss 3 (Tuscaloosa)

9. Arkansas on October 26 (Last season 2-10)

The skinny on this matchup this season: Arkansas looks to improve from their two-win season under now second-year head coach Chad Morris but there is little reason to believe that the Razorbacks have enough talent to beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. The Razorbacks have put up 70 total points against Alabama in their last three contests, which is commendable, then again, Alabama has scored 155 points in those same three contests. Head Coach: Chad Morris (2-10) 1 season Returning starters on offense: 6 Notable player on offense: Rakeen Boyd, RB, 734-yards with 2 TDs Returning starters on defense: 5 Notable player on defense: De'Jon Harris, ILB, 118 tackles Last three meetings 2018 - Alabama 65, Arkansas 31 (Fayetteville) 2017 - Alabama 41, Arkansas 9 (Tuscaloosa) 2016 -Alabama 49, Arkansas 30 (Fayetteville)

8. Ole Miss on September 28 (Last season 5-7)

The skinny on this matchup this season: Over the last two seasons, the Crimson Tide have beaten Ole Miss by a combined score of 128-10. The Rebels lose quarterback Jordan Ta'amu who threw for 3,918-yards last season as well as lose A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf at receiver. The Rebels return most of their front seven but will have to replace nearly their entire secondary. You could imagine Vegas lines having Alabama as a three or four-touchdown favorite in late September. Head Coach: Matt Like (11-13) 2 seasons Returning starters on offense: 3 Notable player on offense: Matt Corral, QB, 239-yards with 2 TDs Returning starters on defense: 8 Notable player on defense: Mohamed Sanogo, LB, 112-tackles Last three meetings 2018 - Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7 (Oxford) 2017 - Alabama 66, Ole Miss 3 (Tuscaloosa) 2016 - Alabama 48, Ole Miss 43 (Oxford)

7. vs. Duke on August 31 in Atlanta, Georgia

The skinny on this matchup this season: Duke and Alabama will meet for the first time since 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Crimson Tide won that last matchup in 2010 by a score of 62-13. Duke was 8-5 last season winning the Independence Bowl behind the arm of Daniel Jones at quarterback who was drafted No. 6 overall to the New York Giants in the NFL Draft. While Las Vegas does not have early odds for this game as of yet, many college football experts are expecting the Crimson Tide as a heavy favorite. Duke's Head Coach: David Cutcliffe (67-72) 11 seasons Returning starters on offense: 5 Notable player on offense: Deon Jackson, RB, 847-yards with 7 TDs Returning starters on defense: 9 Notable player on defense: Victor Dimukeje, DE, 42 tackles, 8.5 for loss Last three meetings 2010 - Alabama 62, Duke 13 (Durham) 2006 - Alabama 30, Duke 14 (Tuscaloosa) Vacated game by Alabama 1972 - Alabama 35, Due 12 (Birmingham)

6. @ Mississippi State on November 16 (last season 8-5)

The skinny on this matchup this season: The Bulldogs were blanked last season by Alabama in Tuscaloosa, but the last time the Crimson Tide visited Starkvegas, it was a narrow escape for Alabama winning 31-24 in a game that the Bulldogs let slip away. This season Alabama brought over two former assistants from Mississippi State in Charles Huff and Brian Baker. Huff coaches the running backs at Alabama and Baker coaches the defensive line. Mississippi State's Head Coach: Joe Moorhead (8-5) 1 season Returning starters on offense: 6 Notable player on offense: Kylin HIll, RB, 734-yards with 4 TDs Returning starters on defense: 3 Notable player on defense: Enroll Thompson, LB, 87 tackles Last three meetings 2018 - Alabama 24, Miss. State 0 (Tuscaloosa) 2017 - Alabama 31, Miss. State 24 (Starkville) 2016 - Alabama 51, Miss. State 3 (Tuscaloosa)

5. South Carolina on September 14 (Last season 7-6)

The skinny on this matchup this season: The two teams have not played since 2010 when South Carolina beat Alabama 35-21 behind quarterback Steven Garcia who threw for 201-yards with three touchdowns. Alabama last beat South Carolina in 2010 and before that in 2005 in a game that Alabama had to vacate. This season, this contest will be the SEC opener for both teams and you have to think Columbia will be rocking in anticipation for an early season upset. South Carolina's Head Coach: Will Muschamp (22-17) 3 seasons Returning starters on offense: 7 Notable player on offense: Jake Bentley, QB, 3,171-yards with 27 touchdowns Returning starters on defense: 5 Notable player on defense: T.J. Brnson, LB, 106 tackles Last three meetings 2010 - South Carolina 35, Alabama 21 (Columbia) 2009 - Alabama 20, South Carolina 6 (Tuscaloosa) 2005 - Alabama 37, South Carolina 14 (Columbia) Vacated game by Alabama

4. Tennessee on October 19 (Last season 5-7)

The skinny on this matchup this season: Nick Saban will face off against his former defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt for a second time, last season the Crimson Tide rolled through Knoxville with a commanding 37 point victory. The Volunteers should be much improved during the 2019 season with 15 returning starters and as well as adding former Alabama secondary coach Derrick Ansley as their co-defensive coordinator. The Third Saturday in October is always fun with the winning team lighting up stogies. Tennessee's Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt (5-7) 1 season Returning starters on offense: 8 Notable player on offense: Jarrett Guarantano, QB, 1,907-yards with 12 TDs Returning starters on defense: 7 Notable player on defense: Darrell Taylor, OLB, 8.0 sacks Note: Tennessee has not beaten Alabama since 2006 Last three meetings 2018 - Alabam 58, Tennessee 21 (Knoxville) 2017 - Alabama 45, Tennessee 7 (Tuscaloosa) 2016 - Alabama 49, Tennessee 10 (Knoxville)

3. Auburn on November 30 (Last season 8-5)

The skinny on this matchup this season: Gus Malzahn has found a way to beat Alabama in two of his six seasons at Auburn, the last time the Tigers defeated Alabama was in 2017 in Auburn by a score of 26-14. While Auburn’s defensive unit looks very solid this season, their offense has quite a bit of question marks, mostly surrounding the quarterback position. Last season’s Iron Bowl featured 324-yards and five touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa. Auburn’s Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (53-27) 6 seasons Returning staters on offense: 6 Notable player(s) on offense: JaTarvious Whitlow/Kam Martin, RB, combined 1,245-yards with 7 touchdowns Returning staters on defense: 7 Notable player on defense: Nick Poe, DE, 7 sacks Last three meetings 2018 - Alabama 52, Auburn 21 (Tuscaloosa) 2017 - Auburn 26, Alabama 14 (Auburn) 2016 - Alabama 30, Auburn 12 (Tuscaloosa)

2. LSU on November 9 (Last season 10-3)

The skinny on this matchup this season: The two SEC rivals will clash this season in Tuscaloosa and LSU looks to have enough firepower to really challenge the Crimson Tide returning 15 starters from last season. Last season Joe Burrow struggled against Alabama going 18-35 with one interception, Tagovailoa shined in Death Valley going 25 of 42 for 295-yards with two touchdowns.

LSU’s Head Coach: Ed Orgeron (25-9) 2 seasons Returning starters on offense: 7 Notable player on offense: Joe Burrow, QB, 2,894-yards with 16 TDs Returning starters on defense: 8 Notable player on defense: Grant Delpit, S, 9 pass deflections, 5 Ints Note: Alabama has won the last eight meetings Last three meetings 2018 - Alabama 29, LSU 0 (Baton Rouge) 2017 - Alabama 24, LSU 10 (Tuscaloosa) 2016 - Alabama 10, LSU 0 (Baton Rouge) The last time LSU beat Alabama dates back to 2011 when the Tigers defeated Alabama 9-6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium

1. @ Texas A&M on October 12 (Last season 9-4)