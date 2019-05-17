Today we continue the series by taking a look at who will start at the Will linebacker position.

Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

McMillon started alongside Dylan Moses this spring and is the leading candidate to fill the starting Will linebacker position this fall. While Alabama might have options with higher ceilings, the redshirt senior brings a veteran presence to a position where mental errors can be critical.

“He does his job and leads,” Moses said of McMillon this spring. “Kind of like me, he’s not really that talkative. I could say we have a lot in common. For me and him to be in the same room now and leading it, I feel comfortable being beside him and going out on the field and doing it.”

McMillon was one of four recipients of the Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award this spring. He wrapped up his solid camp with seven tackles, including one for a loss during the A-Day scrimmage.

"Josh has done a nice job. He's worked really, really hard,” head coach Nick Saban said this spring. “He's always been a great program guy, great team guy, would do whatever he can to help the team in any way. He's done a good job. I think he's got more confidence, better understanding of what we expect him to do.”

