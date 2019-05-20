Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

After two frustrating years, Brian Robinson Jr.’s time has finally arrived. The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native has accounted for 437 yards and four touchdowns on just 87 carries during his first two seasons at Alabama. However, he is expected to step into a more prominent role this season with the departure of starter Damien Harris.

While fellow junior Najee Harris projects to get the first handoff during Alabama’s season-opener, Robinson has all the tools to develop into the Crimson Tide’s lead back this season. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound playmaker gave a glimpse of a potential breakout season during the A-Day scrimmage when he ran for a team-high 42 yards on 11 carries while reeling in six receptions for 52 yards.

