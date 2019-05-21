Today we continue the series by taking a look at Alabama’s next breakout player on defense. Note: this list does not include freshmen players.

Alabama will begin its quest for an 18th national title on Aug. 31 when the Crimson Tide takes on Duke inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is answering 19 important questions concerning the 2019 season.

Raekwon Davis made his expectations clear when asked about LaBryan Ray earlier this year.

“To have a breakout year,” Davis said without hesitation.

Ray is such a well-known talent, it’s almost hard to view him as a potential breakout candidate. While serving primarily as a reserve during his first two seasons, the former No. 1 player in Alabama has shined when called upon. He came up big during last season’s Iron Bowl, recording nine tackles including a sack after coming in for injured starter Isaiah Buggs. Overall, he played in all 15 games, tallying 39 tackles, including six for a loss with 2.5 sacks.

Ray, 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, will get the starting nod across from Davis. He’s figures to be the next in a long line of Alabama defensive linemen who have waited for their opportunity. While he’s not necessarily an elite pass-rusher, Ray still has the ability to affect the quarterback. That combined with his ability to shed blocks and make stops against the run will make him a big part of Alabama’s defense.

